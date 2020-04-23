Do Your Part: Florida Citrus Sports Aiding Community

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Serving as a testing site, Camping World Stadium is playing a large role in Orlando's battle against coronavirus.

The nonprofit sports organization it houses is doing its part as well.

Florida Citrus Sports just made a $5,000 donation to the Central Florida Diaper Bank and another in Florida’s Panhandle.

That’s enough money for over 100,000 diapers.

The donation was made on behalf of Florida State Football's Mike Norvell. It was Florida Citrus Sports' way of thanking the coach for videoconferencing with FCS members.

Lending a hand to the diaper banks is not all Florida Citrus Sports is doing.

CEO Steve Hogan says the organization is working on providing for their neighbors near the stadium. They’re efforting food and essentials for residents and laptops for kids. Hogan tells News 6 that bringing football games to Central Florida is one part of FCS’ mission. Serving the community is another part.