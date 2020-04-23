Walmart partners with Nextdoor making it easier for neighbors to help each other during coronavirus pandemic

Walmart and the website Nextdoor are making it easier for neighbors to help each other during the coronavirus pandemic.

They're jointly launching a program called "Neighbors Helping Neighbors."

Members of Nextdoor can now request assistance or offer to help someone in their community with shopping at their local Walmart.

Through the Nextdoor app, or on Nextdoor.com, members can coordinate pickup and delivery of groceries, medications or other essential items.

The service will be available nationwide starting Friday.

