Firefighter who survived COVID-19 brings insight to med students

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando instructor says demand for medical personnel is high right now and his experience on the job has put things into perspective for his students.

“This is the time where I believe first responders have to step up because the public and community depends on us,” Felix Marquez said.

Marquez is the CEO of Orlando Medical Institute.

As an instructor, he shares his 30 years of experience as a paramedic firefighter having worked in New York and currently at the Orlando Fire Department. He recently recovered from coronavirus.

“It hit me hard, I had a fever. My temperature was 104.8,” said Marquez.

Marquez said this pandemic is giving his students like 20-year-old EMT student, Adam Netane a unique perspective.

“During this pandemic it’s opened my eyes a lot. A lot of people say school doesn’t correlate with the real world, but this is it. What I’m learning in school is what’s happening in real life,” said Netane.

Due to the virus, OMI’s nursing, EMT, and paramedic programs were moved online. Graduations were pushed back because most hospitals put a hold on clinicals. For credit, some students like Netane are volunteering to work at COVID-19 testing sites, where he said help is needed.

"It gives me a lot of motivation. It makes me feel like what I'm working for is going to help people," said Netane. "People have told me that what I'm going to school for is something that is needed and essential. They understand now because of this pandemic."

After graduation, Netane wants to be an EMT and firefighter. Just like his instructor Marquez, he said his passion is to help people especially now, during this health crisis.

OMI currently has about 120 students and hopes to continue hands-on training and clinicals mid-May. As for Marquez, he is waiting for his second test to come back negative so he can get back to work for the Orlando Fire Department.

