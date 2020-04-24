Florida’s Fourth Estate: A coronavirus survival story

The coronavirus can be deadly but there are many people who recover from it.

This week on Florida’s Fourth Estate Ginger Gadsen and Matt Austin speak with a man whose story of survival is nothing short of a miracle.

Kevin Rathel was in a coma when he was treated with convalescent plasma therapy. Rathel was the first patient at Orlando Health to be infused with convalescent plasma from a man who had already recovered from the virus.

Rathel describes his first hand account of the harrowing toll COVID-19 took on him from vivid nightmares to losing 30 pounds. He describes what life is like now during his recovery phase.

He also tells us even though he was in a coma, he was very clear about one thing that was happening in his hospital room on a regular basis.

Join us for a candid conversation with Kevin and his wife Stacie on this weeks edition of Florida’s Fourth Estate.

