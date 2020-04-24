News 6, Volusia County Sheriff’s Office to host food drives to help communities during coronavirus pandemic

News 6 and the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office are partnering with Daytona Beach nonprofit Healthy Souls International to collect food and essential supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthy Souls is working to distribute resources to some of the most vulnerable residents in Volusia County and around Central Florida by offering groceries, personal hygiene products and toilet paper to those most at risk for coronavirus.

The nonprofit delivers goods to people who are restricted to leave their homes., including those over 65 years old, a suppressed immune system or anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Healthy Souls needs more supplies to continue their work. To help their efforts, News 6 and the Sheriff’s Office will host two food and supply drives in May.

The organization is seeking a number of items. Here’s the full list of needed supplies:

Easy prep meals, including canned and dry meals

Rice, Beans, Soups, Pasta, Spaghetti Sauce, Produce, Fruit Cups, Apple Sauce, Peanut Butter, Jelly

Low sodium and low sugar food items

Canned meats- Vienna sausages, Chicken, Tuna

Mac n cheese

Oatmeal

Cereal

Bread

Eggs,

Paper goods including toilet paper and tissues

Trash bags

Pet foods (cat and dog)

Gas cards, Gloves, Masks, and Anti-Bacterial Soaps, Disinfecting Wipes, Lysol spray, Paper Bags, Quart size bags, and Hand Sanitizer for the headquarter and volunteers.

If you want to do your part and help, here’s how you can donate:

Visit healthysoulinternational.org and donate money https://healthysoulsinternational.org/ or drop off supplies at the following locations:

May 1 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at the Kitchen Gallery in Ormond Beach (205 S Yonge St, Ormond Beach, FL 32174)

May 2 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Port Orange City Center (1000 City Center Cir, Port Orange, FL 32129)