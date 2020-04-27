City of Kissimmee to host free produce giveaway

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Kissimmee city commissioners and Farm Share are hosting a free produce giveaway.

The Kissimmee Service Center will transform into a free produce drive-thru Tuesday. Drivers can pick up a bag of food from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Alaska Avenue. The line will begin at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

The event is drive-thru only, walk-ups are not allowed. Each vehicle will receive one bag while supplies last.

Registration is not required.

