Final suspect arrested in death of man found in suitcase

All 3 suspects are now in custody, police say

James Allen White. (WKMG)

The Orlando Police Department has taken into custody the last of three people allegedly involved in the murder of a man who was found inside of a suitcase on April 1.

Police arrested James Allen White, 40, for his alleged role in the death of Garland Ross, who was found inside of a suitcase at 911 Orange Avenue.

The two other people allegedly involved Ross’ death, Julie Irene Felber and Timothy Landon Crandall, are already in custody.

White has been charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence.

Felber and Crandall have been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence.

