Final suspect arrested in death of man found in suitcase
All 3 suspects are now in custody, police say
The Orlando Police Department has taken into custody the last of three people allegedly involved in the murder of a man who was found inside of a suitcase on April 1.
Police arrested James Allen White, 40, for his alleged role in the death of Garland Ross, who was found inside of a suitcase at 911 Orange Avenue.
The two other people allegedly involved Ross’ death, Julie Irene Felber and Timothy Landon Crandall, are already in custody.
White has been charged with second-degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence.
Felber and Crandall have been charged with accessory after the fact to second degree murder, abuse of a dead human body and tampering with physical evidence.
