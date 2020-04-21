2 arrested, 1 suspect at large in connection with murder victim found in suitcase, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people have been arrested after a man’s body was found in a suitcase earlier this month in East Orange County and a third person is being sought by Orlando Police Department’s Homicide detectives, according to department officials.

Police said Garland Ross was slain at Uptown Place Apartments on Orange Avenue on or around March 28. His body was found inside a suitcase in East Orange County on April 1.

OPD homicide detectives obtained arrest warrants for three people in connection with Ross’ death. James White, 40, is charged with second-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body and tampering with evidence. He has not been arrested and detectives are still looking for him.

Julie Felber, 46, and Timothy Crandall, 24, are both charged with both charged with accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, abuse of a dead body and tampering with evidence. Both were arrested and booked into the Orange County Jail.

Investigators have not disclosed how Ross was killed or the connection to his accused killers.

Anyone with information on White’s whereabouts is asked to call Crimeline at (407) 423-8477 or the Orlando Police Department at (321) 235-5300.