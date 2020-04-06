Trio sought after man found dead in suitcase in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Investigators are searching for three people who were with a man before his remains were found inside a suitcase in East Orange County, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Police said Garland Ross was murdered at the Uptown Place Apartments on Orange Avenue.

Investigators said his remains were found inside a suitcase and two vehicles registered to him are outstanding.

Officers said the following vehicles of Ross are outstanding:

A black 2010 Cadillac SRX with a Florida Tag of IC59HN

A silver 2003 BMW 520i Sedan with a Florida Tag of IA28LU

Authorities said the three people in the photos were with Ross prior to his death.

Anyone who knows anything about the people pictured above of or the vehicles is asked to call police or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.