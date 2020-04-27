Person shot at Isle Apartments in Orlando, according to police
A person was shot and killed at the Isle Apartments in Orlando on Sunday, April 26, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Officers said the shooting happened around 8:00 p.m. Sunday night. When the officers arrived, they said they located the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.
The victim was transported to a hospital and they were pronounced dead, according to police.
There is no information on the victim at this time.
