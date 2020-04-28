By the numbers: Which Central Florida long-term care facilities have COVID-19 patients
52 local centers impacted
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities are among the most at-risk for contracting COVID-19, which is why precautions have been taken across Florida to protect those populations.
Still, cases have popped up at these centers, affecting patients and workers alike.
The Florida Department of Health initially wouldn’t provide information on facilities in which coronavirus had been detected, citing privacy concerns, but now it makes that data available.
On April 18, when the information was first released, there were 303 impacted locations across the state, 37 of which were in Central Florida.
Now there are cases at 52 facilities in the Central Florida region. Statewide, there are 397 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Among those, there are 1,168 residents and 1,130 staff members who have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness.
Below is how those numbers break down locally:
|County
|Facility name
|Provider type
|COVID update UTC
|Residents COVID+
|COVID+ residents transferred out
|Staff COVID+
|Brevard
|Brookshire
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:01
|0
|0
|1
|Brevard
|Greenwood Place
|ALF
|4/25/2020 21:16
|3
|0
|1
|Brevard
|Life Care Center of Palm Bay
|NH
|4/24/2020 12:25
|0
|0
|1
|Brevard
|Sonata Viera
|ALF
|4/26/2020 16:26
|7
|0
|2
|Brevard
|Victoria Landing
|ALF
|4/26/2020 12:03
|0
|1
|0
|Brevard
|Vista Manor
|NH
|4/24/2020 12:26
|0
|0
|1
|Brevard
|Washington Square
|ICF-DD
|4/23/2020 15:27
|0
|0
|1
|Brevard
|Zion Beachside LLC
|ALF
|4/24/2020 16:02
|0
|0
|2
|Lake
|AdventHealth Care Center Waterman
|NH
|4/26/2020 11:44
|0
|0
|1
|Lake
|Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/26/2020 14:19
|0
|0
|1
|Lake
|Superior Residences of Clermont
|ALF
|4/24/2020 12:53
|0
|0
|1
|Lake
|The Cove at Tavares Villages
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:44
|0
|1
|0
|Marion
|Brookdale Canopy Oaks
|ALF
|4/25/2020 20:39
|0
|0
|1
|Marion
|Pacifica Senior Living Ocala
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:43
|0
|0
|1
|Marion
|Palm Garden of Ocala
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:31
|3
|1
|7
|Orange
|AdventHealth Care Center Orlando North
|NH
|4/24/2020 21:53
|0
|0
|1
|Orange
|Gentry Park Orlando
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:26
|0
|0
|1
|Orange
|Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 14:23
|0
|1
|0
|Orange
|Harborchase of Dr. Phillips
|ALF
|4/26/2020 12:54
|0
|0
|1
|Orange
|Hunters Creek Nursing and Rehab Center
|NH
|4/26/2020 18:01
|0
|0
|1
|Orange
|Palm Garden of Orlando
|NH
|4/26/2020
|0
|1
|0
|Orange
|Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 13:00
|0
|0
|1
|Orange
|Savannah Court of Maitland
|ALF
|4/20/2020
|1
|1
|0
|Orange
|Serenades by Sonata - West Orange
|ALF
|4/26/2020 4:11
|4
|0
|4
|Orange
|Sonata West
|ALF
|4/26/2020 15:47
|1
|0
|4
|Osceola
|Avante at St. Cloud, Inc.
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:46
|0
|0
|1
|Osceola
|The Terrace of Kissimmee
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:46
|0
|1
|1
|Osceola
|The Terrace of St. Cloud
|NH
|4/26/2020 14:00
|6
|3
|1
|Polk
|Brandywyne Health Care Center
|NH
|4/26/2020 15:18
|1
|1
|0
|Polk
|Consulate Health Care of Lakeland
|NH
|4/26/2020 16:25
|1
|1
|0
|Polk
|Highlands Lake Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 21:09
|0
|44
|10
|Polk
|Lakeland Hills Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 14:08
|0
|1
|0
|Polk
|Merrill Gardens at Championsgate
|ALF
|4/26/2020 15:47
|0
|0
|2
|Polk
|Savannah Court of Bartow
|ALF
|4/25/2020 13:54
|6
|0
|4
|Polk
|Spring Haven Retirement Community
|ALF
|4/26/2020 15:52
|0
|0
|1
|Seminole
|AdventHealth Care Center Apopka South
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:23
|0
|0
|1
|Seminole
|Brookdale Lake Orienta
|ALF
|4/25/2020 22:06
|0
|1
|0
|Seminole
|Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:33
|12
|2
|6
|Seminole
|Faith House Assisted Living Facility
|ALF
|4/25/2020 14:57
|0
|0
|1
|Seminole
|Gracious Age
|ALF
|4/26/2020
18:04
|0
|0
|1
|Seminole
|Serenades by Sonata
|ALF
|4/26/2020
13:28
|6
|0
|2
|Sumter
|Buffalo Crossing Health Care and Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/25/2020 19:59
|0
|1
|1
|Sumter
|Osprey Point Nursing Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 16:26
|1
|1
|0
|Sumter
|Serenades in The Villages
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:18
|0
|0
|3
|Volusia
|Avante at Ormond Beach, Inc.
|NH
|4/26/2020 12:38
|0
|0
|2
|Volusia
|Caring Hearts Assisted Living
|ALF
|4/26/2020 16:34
|0
|0
|3
|Volusia
|Coquina Center
|NH
|4/26/2020 12:44
|15
|29
|9
|Volusia
|DeBary Health and Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/24/2020 16:13
|0
|0
|1
|Volusia
|Deltona Health Care
|NH
|4/26/2020
12:51
|0
|2
|0
|Volusia
|Grand Villa of Ormond Beach
|ALF
|4/26/2020 13:41
|0
|0
|1
|Volusia
|Majestic Oaks
|NH
|4/26/2020 12:44
|0
|0
|1
|Volusia
|Parkside Health and Rehabilitation Center
|NH
|4/26/2020 13:49
|2
|0
|0
|Volusia
|Port Orange Nursing and Rehab Center
|NH
|4/26/2020
|0
|0
|1
The figures above were provided by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. To see the full list, click here.
Please note that the PDF link will likely change each day as the department provides new data, so to get the most up-to-date information, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov and click the “see the report” button for reviewing long-term care facilities.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.