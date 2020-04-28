By the numbers: Which Central Florida long-term care facilities have COVID-19 patients

ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities are among the most at-risk for contracting COVID-19, which is why precautions have been taken across Florida to protect those populations.

Still, cases have popped up at these centers, affecting patients and workers alike.

The Florida Department of Health initially wouldn’t provide information on facilities in which coronavirus had been detected, citing privacy concerns, but now it makes that data available.

On April 18, when the information was first released, there were 303 impacted locations across the state, 37 of which were in Central Florida.

Now there are cases at 52 facilities in the Central Florida region. Statewide, there are 397 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Among those, there are 1,168 residents and 1,130 staff members who have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Below is how those numbers break down locally:

County Facility name Provider type COVID update UTC Residents COVID+ COVID+ residents transferred out Staff COVID+ Brevard Brookshire ALF 4/26/2020 13:01 0 0 1 Brevard Greenwood Place ALF 4/25/2020 21:16 3 0 1 Brevard Life Care Center of Palm Bay NH 4/24/2020 12:25 0 0 1 Brevard Sonata Viera ALF 4/26/2020 16:26 7 0 2 Brevard Victoria Landing ALF 4/26/2020 12:03 0 1 0 Brevard Vista Manor NH 4/24/2020 12:26 0 0 1 Brevard Washington Square ICF-DD 4/23/2020 15:27 0 0 1 Brevard Zion Beachside LLC ALF 4/24/2020 16:02 0 0 2 Lake AdventHealth Care Center Waterman NH 4/26/2020 11:44 0 0 1 Lake Lake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation Center NH 4/26/2020 14:19 0 0 1 Lake Superior Residences of Clermont ALF 4/24/2020 12:53 0 0 1 Lake The Cove at Tavares Villages ALF 4/26/2020 13:44 0 1 0 Marion Brookdale Canopy Oaks ALF 4/25/2020 20:39 0 0 1 Marion Pacifica Senior Living Ocala ALF 4/26/2020 13:43 0 0 1 Marion Palm Garden of Ocala NH 4/26/2020 13:31 3 1 7 Orange AdventHealth Care Center Orlando North NH 4/24/2020 21:53 0 0 1 Orange Gentry Park Orlando ALF 4/26/2020 13:26 0 0 1 Orange Guardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation Center NH 4/24/2020 14:23 0 1 0 Orange Harborchase of Dr. Phillips ALF 4/26/2020 12:54 0 0 1 Orange Hunters Creek Nursing and Rehab Center NH 4/26/2020 18:01 0 0 1 Orange Palm Garden of Orlando NH 4/26/2020 0 1 0 Orange Rosewood Health and Rehabilitation Center NH 4/24/2020 13:00 0 0 1 Orange Savannah Court of Maitland ALF 4/20/2020 1 1 0 Orange Serenades by Sonata - West Orange ALF 4/26/2020 4:11 4 0 4 Orange Sonata West ALF 4/26/2020 15:47 1 0 4 Osceola Avante at St. Cloud, Inc. NH 4/26/2020 13:46 0 0 1 Osceola The Terrace of Kissimmee NH 4/26/2020 13:46 0 1 1 Osceola The Terrace of St. Cloud NH 4/26/2020 14:00 6 3 1 Polk Brandywyne Health Care Center NH 4/26/2020 15:18 1 1 0 Polk Consulate Health Care of Lakeland NH 4/26/2020 16:25 1 1 0 Polk Highlands Lake Center NH 4/24/2020 21:09 0 44 10 Polk Lakeland Hills Center NH 4/24/2020 14:08 0 1 0 Polk Merrill Gardens at Championsgate ALF 4/26/2020 15:47 0 0 2 Polk Savannah Court of Bartow ALF 4/25/2020 13:54 6 0 4 Polk Spring Haven Retirement Community ALF 4/26/2020 15:52 0 0 1 Seminole AdventHealth Care Center Apopka South NH 4/26/2020 13:23 0 0 1 Seminole Brookdale Lake Orienta ALF 4/25/2020 22:06 0 1 0 Seminole Consulate Health Care at West Altamonte NH 4/26/2020 13:33 12 2 6 Seminole Faith House Assisted Living Facility ALF 4/25/2020 14:57 0 0 1 Seminole Gracious Age ALF 4/26/2020

18:04 0 0 1 Seminole Serenades by Sonata ALF 4/26/2020

13:28 6 0 2 Sumter Buffalo Crossing Health Care and Rehabilitation Center NH 4/25/2020 19:59 0 1 1 Sumter Osprey Point Nursing Center NH 4/24/2020 16:26 1 1 0 Sumter Serenades in The Villages ALF 4/26/2020 13:18 0 0 3 Volusia Avante at Ormond Beach, Inc. NH 4/26/2020 12:38 0 0 2 Volusia Caring Hearts Assisted Living ALF 4/26/2020 16:34 0 0 3 Volusia Coquina Center NH 4/26/2020 12:44 15 29 9 Volusia DeBary Health and Rehabilitation Center NH 4/24/2020 16:13 0 0 1 Volusia Deltona Health Care NH 4/26/2020

12:51 0 2 0 Volusia Grand Villa of Ormond Beach ALF 4/26/2020 13:41 0 0 1 Volusia Majestic Oaks NH 4/26/2020 12:44 0 0 1 Volusia Parkside Health and Rehabilitation Center NH 4/26/2020 13:49 2 0 0 Volusia Port Orange Nursing and Rehab Center NH 4/26/2020 0 0 1

The figures above were provided by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. To see the full list, click here.

Please note that the PDF link will likely change each day as the department provides new data, so to get the most up-to-date information, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov and click the “see the report” button for reviewing long-term care facilities.