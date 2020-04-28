65ºF

By the numbers: Which Central Florida long-term care facilities have COVID-19 patients

52 local centers impacted

Adrienne Cutway, Web Editor

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health
In this April 20, 2020, photo, a nurse sits beside a resident in the red zone where those sick with coronavirus stay at Wren Hall nursing home the central England village of Selston. The coronavirus pandemic is taking a huge emotional and physical toll on staff in Britains nursing homes, who often feel like they're toiling on a forgotten front line. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
ORLANDO, Fla. – Residents in long-term care and assisted living facilities are among the most at-risk for contracting COVID-19, which is why precautions have been taken across Florida to protect those populations.

Still, cases have popped up at these centers, affecting patients and workers alike.

The Florida Department of Health initially wouldn’t provide information on facilities in which coronavirus had been detected, citing privacy concerns, but now it makes that data available.

On April 18, when the information was first released, there were 303 impacted locations across the state, 37 of which were in Central Florida.

Now there are cases at 52 facilities in the Central Florida region. Statewide, there are 397 long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases. Among those, there are 1,168 residents and 1,130 staff members who have tested positive for the highly contagious respiratory illness.

Below is how those numbers break down locally:

CountyFacility nameProvider typeCOVID update UTCResidents COVID+COVID+ residents transferred outStaff COVID+
BrevardBrookshireALF4/26/2020 13:01001
BrevardGreenwood PlaceALF4/25/2020 21:16301
BrevardLife Care Center of Palm BayNH4/24/2020 12:25001
BrevardSonata VieraALF4/26/2020 16:26702
BrevardVictoria LandingALF4/26/2020 12:03010
BrevardVista ManorNH4/24/2020 12:26001
BrevardWashington SquareICF-DD4/23/2020 15:27001
BrevardZion Beachside LLCALF4/24/2020 16:02002
LakeAdventHealth Care Center WatermanNH4/26/2020 11:44001
LakeLake Eustis Health and Rehabilitation CenterNH4/26/2020 14:19001
LakeSuperior Residences of ClermontALF4/24/2020 12:53001
LakeThe Cove at Tavares VillagesALF4/26/2020 13:44010
MarionBrookdale Canopy OaksALF4/25/2020 20:39001
MarionPacifica Senior Living OcalaALF4/26/2020 13:43001
MarionPalm Garden of OcalaNH4/26/2020 13:31317
OrangeAdventHealth Care Center Orlando NorthNH4/24/2020 21:53001
OrangeGentry Park OrlandoALF4/26/2020 13:26001
OrangeGuardian Care Nursing & Rehabilitation CenterNH4/24/2020 14:23010
OrangeHarborchase of Dr. PhillipsALF4/26/2020 12:54001
OrangeHunters Creek Nursing and Rehab CenterNH4/26/2020 18:01001
OrangePalm Garden of OrlandoNH4/26/2020010
OrangeRosewood Health and Rehabilitation CenterNH4/24/2020 13:00001
OrangeSavannah Court of MaitlandALF4/20/2020110
OrangeSerenades by Sonata - West OrangeALF4/26/2020 4:11404
OrangeSonata WestALF4/26/2020 15:47104
OsceolaAvante at St. Cloud, Inc.NH4/26/2020 13:46001
OsceolaThe Terrace of KissimmeeNH4/26/2020 13:46011
OsceolaThe Terrace of St. CloudNH4/26/2020 14:00631
PolkBrandywyne Health Care CenterNH4/26/2020 15:18110
PolkConsulate Health Care of LakelandNH4/26/2020 16:25110
PolkHighlands Lake CenterNH4/24/2020 21:0904410
PolkLakeland Hills CenterNH4/24/2020 14:08010
PolkMerrill Gardens at ChampionsgateALF4/26/2020 15:47002
PolkSavannah Court of BartowALF4/25/2020 13:54604
PolkSpring Haven Retirement CommunityALF4/26/2020 15:52001
SeminoleAdventHealth Care Center Apopka SouthNH4/26/2020 13:23001
SeminoleBrookdale Lake OrientaALF4/25/2020 22:06010
SeminoleConsulate Health Care at West AltamonteNH4/26/2020 13:331226
SeminoleFaith House Assisted Living FacilityALF4/25/2020 14:57001
SeminoleGracious AgeALF4/26/2020
18:04		001
SeminoleSerenades by SonataALF4/26/2020
13:28		602
SumterBuffalo Crossing Health Care and Rehabilitation CenterNH4/25/2020 19:59011
SumterOsprey Point Nursing CenterNH4/24/2020 16:26110
SumterSerenades in The VillagesALF4/26/2020 13:18003
VolusiaAvante at Ormond Beach, Inc.NH4/26/2020 12:38002
VolusiaCaring Hearts Assisted LivingALF4/26/2020 16:34003
VolusiaCoquina CenterNH4/26/2020 12:4415299
VolusiaDeBary Health and Rehabilitation CenterNH4/24/2020 16:13001
VolusiaDeltona Health CareNH4/26/2020
12:51		020
VolusiaGrand Villa of Ormond BeachALF4/26/2020 13:41001
VolusiaMajestic OaksNH4/26/2020 12:44001
VolusiaParkside Health and Rehabilitation CenterNH4/26/2020 13:49200
VolusiaPort Orange Nursing and Rehab CenterNH4/26/2020001

The figures above were provided by the Florida Department of Health on Monday. To see the full list, click here.

Please note that the PDF link will likely change each day as the department provides new data, so to get the most up-to-date information, go to floridahealthcovid19.gov and click the “see the report” button for reviewing long-term care facilities.

