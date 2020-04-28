79ºF

NASCAR’s Ryan Newman medically cleared to race again after fiery Daytona 500 crash in February

Newman says he plans to return to racetrack when Nascar returns to action

CNN Newsource

Ryan Newman (6) goes airborne as Corey LaJoie (32) crashes in to him on the final lap of the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, in Daytona Beach, Fla. Sundays race was postponed because of rain. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been cleared to return to racing.

Back in February, he was involved in a fiery crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.

He was hospitalized for two days with non-life threatening injuries.

Newman says he plans to return to the racetrack and will be back in the seat of his No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action.

