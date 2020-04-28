NASCAR’s Ryan Newman medically cleared to race again after fiery Daytona 500 crash in February
Newman says he plans to return to racetrack when Nascar returns to action
NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been cleared to return to racing.
Back in February, he was involved in a fiery crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.
He was hospitalized for two days with non-life threatening injuries.
Newman says he plans to return to the racetrack and will be back in the seat of his No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action.
Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource - All rights reserved.