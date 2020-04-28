NASCAR’s Ryan Newman medically cleared to race again after fiery Daytona 500 crash in February

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

NASCAR driver Ryan Newman has been cleared to return to racing.

Back in February, he was involved in a fiery crash in the last lap of the Daytona 500.

He was hospitalized for two days with non-life threatening injuries.

Newman says he plans to return to the racetrack and will be back in the seat of his No. 6 Ford once NASCAR returns to action.