Orange County Tax Collector’s Office to start accepting in-person appointments

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Two of the Orange County Tax Collector’s Office locations, which have been closed for more than a month due to the coronavirus pandemic, will begin accepting customers in person again starting Wednesday.

The West Oaks Mall and Lee Vista Boulevard and State Road 417 branches will open at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and will accept residents by appointment only until 5 p.m. each day. Appointments can be made here.

Services include:

Driver’s licenses and state ID cards for U.S. citizens, permanent residents, immigrant and nonimmigrant VISA holders.

Commercial driver’s licenses (excluding hazmat endorsement).

Written and road driving tests.

Vehicle, vessel and mobile home tag and title.

Tag Express in person pick up for tags renewed online (resuming Friday, May 1).

Property tax payments.

Disabled parking placards.

Hunting and fishing licenses.

While the two locations will be open, the lobbies will remain closed and residents will need to follow all the guidelines in place.

Customers are being asked to wash their hands before arriving, wear a face mask and bring hand sanitizer that they can use before entering the office.

Instead of waiting in the lobby, those with appointments will need to wait in their cars until they receive a text message letting them know it’s time to come inside. Then, they will have their temperature taken and be asked a series of health questions. Anyone experiencing a fever will not be permitted to enter.

Customers should not bring guests with them and should maintain six feet of distance from all other customers and employees once inside.

Even with its locations closed since March 20, Orange County Tax Collector’s Office has continued to provide services online and over the phone.