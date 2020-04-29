First responders hold parade in support of healthcare workers in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – Law enforcement and fire departments are teaming up across Seminole County to show appreciation of healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In what's being called "Heroes Helping Heroes," first responders are taking part in parades of gratitude that began outside Central Florida Regional Hospital.

Police and fire departments from Seminole County, Sanford, Lake Mary, Altamonte Springs and Longwood are participating, as well as the county's office of emergency management.

On Wednesday, emergency vehicles lined up with flashing lights and sirens to thank hospital workers for their tireless efforts in treating coronavirus patients.

“Thank you very much for the men and women who come to work every day to put their lives on the line to make sure our community is safe,” Sanford Police Chief Cecil Smith said.

Organizers of the event said their goal was to convey a message of solidarity in the midst of the global pandemic.

"They continue to come to work because they have a mission and that's to protect their communities," Seminole County Fire Chief Otto Drozd said.

Medical workers also showed their mutual support by waiving signs of thanks toward first responders.

"We feel like we're all part of the same team and that we're working together for the community," Pharmacist Teresa Tilden said. "It's very gratifying to have them come out and show their support."

Wednesday's parade made stops at Central Florida Regional Hospital, AdventHealth Lake Mary and Orlando Health Lake Mary.

Parades have also been scheduled for Friday at 6:30 a.m. outside AdventHealth Altamonte and Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. outside Orlando Health South Seminole.

