Florida man takes upskirt photos of woman at gas station, is caught by investigator nearby, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after a corrections officer witnessed him taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Wawa gas station, according to the Orange County Sheriff Office.

Deputies responded to a WaWa gas station along Central Florida Parkway Tuesday for reports of video voyeurism, and when they arrived at the scene, they spoke with a corrections officer who witnessed the incident, according to a report.

The corrections officer told deputies a woman approached him asking if he was a police officer, saying a man had just taken inappropriate photos of her.

A report stated 27-year-old Jean Ocasio-Trevino saw the victim exit her car in the parking lot and followed her into the store. When the victim began walking to the restroom, Ocasio-Trevino intentionally positioned himself by the victim so she would physically bump into him, the corrections officer reported.

When the victim apologized for bumping into Ocasio-Trevino, her replied “it’s ok my love,” then proceeded to take upskirt photos of the woman when she passed by, according to a report.

Deputies said that when the victim realized what Ocasio-Trevino had done, she called her boyfriend who was also inside WaWa using the men’s restroom. When Ocasio-Trevino heard the victim make the call, he left the store and sat in his car where the corrections officer who witnessed the incident confronted him.

Ocasio-Trevino told the officer he had a gun in his vehicle at which time he was placed in handcuffs until deputies arrived, according to a report.

He was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism and taken to the Orange County Jail where he has since posted bail, jail records show.