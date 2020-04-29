87ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Florida man takes upskirt photos of woman at gas station, is caught by investigator nearby, deputies say

Man charged with video voyeurism, jail records show

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

Tags: Orange County, crime
Florida man takes upskirt photos of woman at gas station, is caught by corrections officer nearby, deputies say
Florida man takes upskirt photos of woman at gas station, is caught by corrections officer nearby, deputies say (Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida man was arrested after a corrections officer witnessed him taking upskirt photos of a woman at a Wawa gas station, according to the Orange County Sheriff Office.

Deputies responded to a WaWa gas station along Central Florida Parkway Tuesday for reports of video voyeurism, and when they arrived at the scene, they spoke with a corrections officer who witnessed the incident, according to a report.

The corrections officer told deputies a woman approached him asking if he was a police officer, saying a man had just taken inappropriate photos of her.

A report stated 27-year-old Jean Ocasio-Trevino saw the victim exit her car in the parking lot and followed her into the store. When the victim began walking to the restroom, Ocasio-Trevino intentionally positioned himself by the victim so she would physically bump into him, the corrections officer reported.

When the victim apologized for bumping into Ocasio-Trevino, her replied “it’s ok my love,” then proceeded to take upskirt photos of the woman when she passed by, according to a report.

Deputies said that when the victim realized what Ocasio-Trevino had done, she called her boyfriend who was also inside WaWa using the men’s restroom. When Ocasio-Trevino heard the victim make the call, he left the store and sat in his car where the corrections officer who witnessed the incident confronted him.

Ocasio-Trevino told the officer he had a gun in his vehicle at which time he was placed in handcuffs until deputies arrived, according to a report.

He was arrested on a charge of video voyeurism and taken to the Orange County Jail where he has since posted bail, jail records show.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: