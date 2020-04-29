Orange County business owner says now is the time to reopen

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – During Tuesday’s economic recovery task force meeting in Orange County, the group read aloud a comment submitted by small business owner Ferna Bernstein.

Bernstein spoke to News 6 and said that she owns Flair Salon Suites in Orange County. She said she wants the business to reopen as soon as it’s safe to do so.

"I thought that I should just comment that I think it’s time for the citizens of Orlando, that has been social distancing, to go back to work, in a safe way of course,” said Bernstein. "That’s just really not an option for a lot of people.”

Bernstein said that when hair salons are allowed to open, she said workers will abide by government health guidelines. She expects the guidance to include gloves and masks for all employees.