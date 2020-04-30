Volusia County to lift physical activity requirement on beaches starting Saturday
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County leaders shared plans on reopening the county on Thursday.
Volusia County Chair Ed Kelley said beginning on Saturday the county will be lifting the physical activity requirement on beaches in the county.
Groups have to be limited to six people or less and groups have to be 10 feet apart.
Chairman Kelley said he does not want everyone going to the beach on Saturday, he said there is plenty of time to space out visits.
He also asked anyone who is at higher risk to stay at home.
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reminded the public to keep practicing social distancing no matter where you are.
The following off-beach lots will be open for limited parking starting on May 2:
- Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park
- Argosy Beach Park
- Cardinal Drive Beach Park
- Frank Rendon Park
- Hiles Boulevard Beach Park
- Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park
- Al Weeks Sr. North Shore Park
- Tom Renick Park
- Sun Splash Park
- Toronita Avenue Beach Park
- University Boulevard Beach Park
- Winterhaven Park
- Wisteria Road Parking Lot
- Dahlia Avenue Park
- Lighthouse Point Park
- Smyrna Dunes Park
Driving on the beach is still not allowed, according to Chairman Kelley.
Restrooms and splash pads will remain closed at beaches in Volusia County.
On Wednesday Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida will enter the first phase of reopening on May 4.
The plans to reopen the county follow Gov. DeSantis’ plans, according to Chairman Kelley.
The first phase for the state includes elective surgeries can resume, restaurants may offer indoor seating at 25%, and retail stores can operate at 25% capacity.
The following libraries will be open on May 4 for limited computer use (computer use is by appointment only):
- Daytona Beach Regional Library
- DeBary Public Library
- DeLand Regional Library
- Deltona Regional Library
- Dickerson Heritage Library
- Edgewater Public Library
- New Smyrna Beach Regional Library
- Ormond Beach Regional Library
- Port Orange Regional Library
The Florida Department of Health reports 452 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Volusia County.
DOH reports 21 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.
There have been 83 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the county.
