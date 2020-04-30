Volusia County to lift physical activity requirement on beaches starting Saturday

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Volusia County leaders shared plans on reopening the county on Thursday.

Volusia County Chair Ed Kelley said beginning on Saturday the county will be lifting the physical activity requirement on beaches in the county.

Groups have to be limited to six people or less and groups have to be 10 feet apart.

Chairman Kelley said he does not want everyone going to the beach on Saturday, he said there is plenty of time to space out visits.

He also asked anyone who is at higher risk to stay at home.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood reminded the public to keep practicing social distancing no matter where you are.

The following off-beach lots will be open for limited parking starting on May 2:

Michael Crotty Bicentennial Park

Argosy Beach Park

Cardinal Drive Beach Park

Frank Rendon Park

Hiles Boulevard Beach Park

Mary McLeod Bethune Beach Park

Al Weeks Sr. North Shore Park

Tom Renick Park

Sun Splash Park

Toronita Avenue Beach Park

University Boulevard Beach Park

Winterhaven Park

Wisteria Road Parking Lot

Dahlia Avenue Park

Lighthouse Point Park

Smyrna Dunes Park

Driving on the beach is still not allowed, according to Chairman Kelley.

Restrooms and splash pads will remain closed at beaches in Volusia County.

On Wednesday Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Florida will enter the first phase of reopening on May 4.

The plans to reopen the county follow Gov. DeSantis’ plans, according to Chairman Kelley.

The first phase for the state includes elective surgeries can resume, restaurants may offer indoor seating at 25%, and retail stores can operate at 25% capacity.

The following libraries will be open on May 4 for limited computer use (computer use is by appointment only):

Daytona Beach Regional Library

DeBary Public Library

DeLand Regional Library

Deltona Regional Library

Dickerson Heritage Library

Edgewater Public Library

New Smyrna Beach Regional Library

Ormond Beach Regional Library

Port Orange Regional Library

The Florida Department of Health reports 452 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Volusia County.

DOH reports 21 people have died from COVID-19 in the county.

There have been 83 hospitalizations from COVID-19 in the county.