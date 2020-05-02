‘Couldn’t wait:’ Beach goers flock to Volusia County beaches after COVID-19 restrictions lifted

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Beachgoers came out to enjoy the sand and the surf on the first day Volusia County officials lifted certain requirements on county beaches due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pete Muller of Altamonte Springs said he had to be one of the first ones at the beach.

"Couldn't wait. Couldn't wait until it opened to get out of the house, get some fresh air," Muller said. "It's a beautiful day. We were up early and ready to go."

Several beachgoers were out at Daytona Beach enjoying the first day the shorelines reopened after the county closed certain activities due to the coronavirus.

"We love to go to the beach and it's been rough. Just knowing it's closed is rough," Muller said.

County officials lifted the physical activity requirement on Thursday. Beachgoers can now sunbathe or sit on the beach.

But county leaders said there are still certain restrictions in place. Beachgoers must maintain social distancing, groups must be limited to six people or less, and they must be 10 feet apart from other groups.

Volusia County Beach

"Everyone is following the rules. It's been great. Everybody has kept their space and they've been real nice," Muller said.

A third of the parking lot at Sunsplash Park was open. Volusia County Beach Patrol said they are limiting the number of off-beach parking spots to help with social distancing.

Signs are also posted at playgrounds and splash pads saying those facilities are closed. Beach ramps remain closed to vehicles.

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood said it is up to the community to do their part and take responsibility while they're at the beach.

“Let’s let Volusia County be the model for the rest of the country to show that you can do this safely and you can do this by following the rules,” Chitwood said.