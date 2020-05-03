Pixar shares cooking tutorials inspired by your favorite movies

If there is one thing Pixar has taught us, it’s that anyone can cook.

Now the award-winning animation studio is giving us something to cook with the help of their new cooking tutorials.

“Cooking With Pixar” is a new series featured on the Pixar YouTube channel.

Each video shows a step by step process for making easy recipes that kids of all ages can help out with.

The collection of recipes is inspired by films like “Toy Story,” “Onward” and the short “Bao.”

The short videos include fun animation, with our favorite Pixar characters stopping by to help demonstrate the recipes.

Birthday Cake

The lastest upload features a birthday cake inspired by Pixar’s latest film, “Onward.”

Elf brothers Ian and Barley help you along your quest to make a cake fit for any wizard.

The brothers mix, bake and frost a vanilla cake that looks way too good to eat -- seriously.

Cooking With Pixar

Pepperoni Pizza

In the mood for something less sweet and more savory? How about pizza?

Let’s be honest, who hasn’t wondered what pizza from Pizza Planet would taste like? Well, nows your chance. Cook alongside Forkey from “Toy Story 4” as you create a Pizza Planet pepperoni pizza with bell pepper rings. The pie is fit for any toy, big or small.

Dumplings

Families can also recreate Bao, the iconic dumpling featured in Pixars’s Oscar-winning short of the same name. Spoiler alert, there are no measurements listed in the video, however, you can find them written here.

Everything in this video is made from scratch. Starting with the dough and ending with the pork filling.

These recipes are a perfect excuse to get kids in the kitchen and have fun, while also making a great meal.

The one flaw to Pixar’s cooking videos is that they don’t include ingredient portions or measurements. So if you’re ready to start cooking, it might be a good idea to keep a similar recipe handy to compare with while cooking.

Here’s hoping that we get more Pixar inspired recipes soon. Anyone up for some Ratatouille?