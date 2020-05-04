78ºF

Invasive ’Murder Hornet’ spotted in US for first time

Hornets reportedly attacking beehives in Washington State

"Murder Hornets" are now in the United States.

Asian Giant Hornets are an invasive and potentially deadly species and they’ve been spotted in the U.S. for the first time.

Researchers nicknamed the insect the “Murder Hornet” because its venomous sting can kill a human if they are stung several times.

They're also strong enough to puncture a beekeeper's suit.

The hornets are more than 2 inches long and have reportedly been attacking beehives in Washington State.

Scientists do not yet know how they made it to the U.S.

A size comparison of the Asian giant hornet and several other insects
