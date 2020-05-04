This is the top dog breed for the 29th straight year

Published: May 4, 2020, 7:57 am Updated: May 4, 2020, 8:07 am

ORLANDO, Fla. – Labrador retrievers remain the top dog for Americans.

Labs have been named the top breed in the country for the 29th straight year.

According to the newly released breed ranking from the American Kennel Club, labs were the most registered puppies in 2019.

Other breeds ranking high on the list include bulldogs, German shepherds and golden retrievers.

The list only includes certified purebreds. However, AKC officials say about half of pet dogs are mixed breeds.