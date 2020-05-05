FAMU to receive additional $26.3 million in coronavirus relief funds

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida A&M University is expected to receive an additional $26.3 million in federal stimulus funds set aside to assist historically black colleges and universities. The additional funds are to help offset losses related to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The university has been allotted $13 million from Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding. According to officials, the university has seen $6.5 million of CARES Act relief funds so far.

Congress had also set aside $1.4 billion within the CARES Act to assist HBCU’s and institutions serving low-income students.

“Colleges have been hit hard by this pandemic and have had to make changes to the way they deliver education,” Rep. Al Lawson said in a news release. “Congress has taken swift action to support the students and institutions to ensure they emerge from this crisis stronger than before.”

Colleges can use the allotted funds to pay for technology associated with the transition to distance learning. These funds also includes grants to cover the costs of attendance for eligible students and faculty and staff training.

Colleges and universities can also use the additional funds to cover operational costs due to loss of revenue or reimbursements for prior expenses and payroll.