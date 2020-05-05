Sip, savor and support Orlando Science Center with an online wine party

ORLANDO, Fla. – It’s safe to say that staying at home and keeping a distance from others can have us feeling bottled up, so why not get uncorked with a little wine and friends all while supporting a good cause?

The Orlando Science Center had to postpone its Science of Wine fundraiser due to COVID-19, but instead, the private museum is offering a virtual vino alternative: the Stellar Wine Cellar.

With a $125 donation, participants will receive a thank you package delivered right to their door, a virtual toolkit, glasses and restaurant coupons to host an online wine party. Then on May 19, the Orlando Science Center will also send participants a private link to the Stellar Wine Cellar so they have access to videos, trivia and activities in order to have their own virtual wine party in time for National Wine Day on May 25.

The Stellar Wine Cellar toolkit includes:

A special thank you gift mailed to your home featuring your choice of a bottle of red or white wine, two souvenir glasses and special offers from local restaurant partners, while supplies last.

A suggested itinerary and how-to guide for hosting your own virtual wine event.

Wine tasting, cooking and pairing videos from local experts.

A wine trivia game and cool facts to share with your party guests.

Stargazing tips to add some interstellar awesomeness to your celebration.

To make a donation and plan your virtual wine party, click here.