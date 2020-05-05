Victims identified in Melbourne crash that killed 2, critically injured child

MELBOURNE, Fla. – The two people who were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Melbourne Monday have been identified, according to the police.

The double fatal crash was reported around 7:15 p.m. in the 4600 Block of Eau Gallie Boulevard near Interstate 95.

Melbourne police said Stephen Goodson, 31, was driving a motorcycle eastbound from the I-95 ramp when a van carrying multiple people turned across Eau Gallie Boulevard and into the path of the bike.

Josephina Carrillo, 65, was in the van at the time of the crash and died as a result of her injuries, according to police.

An initial release from MBPD indicated a child was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Melbourne police are investigating the crash.

Anyone with information about the fatal wreck is asked to call the police.