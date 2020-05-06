’Fly it forward:’ JetBlue to give free flights to 100,000 health workers

JetBlue is giving 100,000 health care workers roundtrip flights for two to honor their work amid the coronavirus crisis.

It’s starting by giving flight certificates to 10,000 health care workers in New York City.

Then it's giving 90,000 pairs of flight certificates to medical professionals across the U.S.

The 90,000 will be selected from nominations from the public of "healthcare heroes" in their lives.

100,000 pairs of roundtrip flights. Nominate your #JetBlueHealthcareHero for well-deserved R&R. https://t.co/wmpjYVT3RV Recipient pays flight taxes & fees. pic.twitter.com/4crUlLlsMD — JetBlue (@JetBlue) May 6, 2020

The recipients can use the certificates when the time is right to travel anywhere JetBlue flies.

JetBlue is calling the giveaway an opportunity to "fly it forward."

Also, JetBlue is doing a salute with a low-altitude flyover of New York City. Three planes will do the flyover at 7 p.m. Thursday to coincide with the daily clapping in the big apple to applaud health care and essential workers.

Nominate someone at jetblue.com/healthcarehero.

