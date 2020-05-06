Lake Mary bobsledder trains in Central Florida amid spread of COVID-19

LAKE MARY, Fla. – Traveling 90 miles an hour on a sheet of ice is not a usual path that Floridians take.

Seminole High School grad Josh Williamson is not your usual Floridian. There is nothing usual about his story, beginning with the sport he took up only three years ago.

He's now an Olympic hopeful, aiming to bobsled to the 2022 Winter Games, and, because of coronavirus precautions, he's doing his training at home in Central Florida.

Josh left the training center up in Lake Placid in March, right before New York State’s shutdown. He’s continued to train at his family’s house in Lake Mary, turning the garage into his gym.