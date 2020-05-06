Orange County announces new COVID-19 test sites

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Orange County leaders announced two new COVID-19 testing sites Wednesday.

Orange County has a staggering 1,460 cases of coronavirus, the highest case amount in Central Florida.

According to officials, each appointment should last approximately 10 minutes.

Testing can be found at Legacy Middle School on May 7 and 8, and at Lakemont Elementary School on May 11 and 12.

⚠️ #COVID19 TESTING SITES FOR 32822, 32825, 32792



✅ Waterford Lakes site opens at Legacy Middle School, May 7-8. Book at https://t.co/399uf2RHJa.



🔵Must have appointment

🔵No testing criteria.

🔵Testing is free; no insurance required.

🔵Must be 18 years+

🔵OC residents only pic.twitter.com/2MKlqWkF5J — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) May 6, 2020

Anyone looking to get a free test will need to schedule an appointment prior.

To schedule an appointed at Legacy Middle School, click or tap here.

According to health officials, 10% of the people who tested positive for the coronavirus in Orange County displayed no symptoms, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Dr. Raul Pino, health officer for FDOH in Orange County, said he wants everyone to keep practicing precautions.

“We have to assume we can get this from everyone,” Dr. Pino said.

Currently, restaurants and retail stores can reopen in the county, the stores and restaurants can only hold 25% capacity.

“I think we are in good shape to start phase one,” Dr. Pino said.