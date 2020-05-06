Orlando company utilizes UV light units to protect against coronavirus

ORLANDO, Fla. – Since the pandemic began, the race has been on for new ways to protect yourself from coronavirus.

Just weeks ago, an advisor with the Department of Homeland Security said that they found the virus dies under ultraviolet rays.

“UV absolutely kills coronavirus,” Violet Defense CEO Terry Berland said.

Berland showed News 6 the technology behind his SAGE units, which stands for surface air germ elimination.

The high-powered flashes of light can clean a space with greater efficiency than aerosol disinfectant sprays because it also neutralizes the air, Berland said.

The bulbs are much more powerful than what you would find in something like a tanning bed, he added. Because of the strength of the technology and UV rays, Berland said the units won't run if they detect someone present in a room.

Over the past couple of months, Berland said the company has seen an exponential growth in orders.

"We’re about seven times where we were back in February," he said.

Violet Defense employees have already installed the company’s technology in places like the Amway Center, the arena where Orlando’s NBA team plays, and the Orange County Convention Center.

"Those are just the kinds of spaces that no one ever thought about using UV for disinfecting," Berland said. "No one ever thought about disinfection as a big thing. Post-COVID, I think all of the world is going to think about all that differently."

IROC Decontamination is utilizing the technology as part of a newly-debuted mobile trailer that will aid first responders out in the field.

"We’re ready to start moving this around," IROC Decontamination President Serg Albino said.

Albino told News 6 the trailer will help Seminole County deputies and firefighters with disinfecting gear.

“Decontaminating their bomb suits, their hazmat gear and the larger equipment,” he said. “You can decontaminate a lot of things in about 15 minutes. Large things you cannot spray down with aerosol peroxide, things that corrode easily, and electronics.”