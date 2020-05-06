Restaurants at Icon Park on International Drive to begin opening for dine-in

ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando’s once-bustling tourist district is starting to see movement again for the first time in more than a month as restaurants at Icon Park on International Drive begin accepting customers once again.

The announcement of openings came Wednesday, just a few days after the governor gave the go-ahead for eateries and retailers to start operating again at 25% capacity as part of phase one of reopening Florida.

At Icon Park, the home base for Orlando’s Wheel, select restaurants are opening their dining rooms and outdoor patios.

Yard House opened Tuesday.

Sugar Factory is accepting reservations for Wednesday.

Tapa Toro is accepting limited reservations from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

iCafe de Paris opened Monday.

Outback Steakhouse has limited seating until 9 p.m. each night except for Friday and Saturday, when it’s open until 10 p.m.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill’s dining room is open from Monday to Thursday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

These restaurants are also still offering to-go meals as well for those who would rather eat at home.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Outback Steakhouse are donating meals to the Orange County Fire Department Substation 57 and Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sector 5 Substation as part of the Icon Park meal donation program.

First responders and health care workers who choose to dine at Yard House, Carrabba’s, Outback and Tapa Toro will receive 25% off their meal.

No new opening date has been given for country star Blake Shelton’s restaurant Ole Red, which was supposed to start accepting guests at its new spot next to the Wheel on April 13.

To keep up with news about openings, go to IconParkOrlando.com.