70ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

City of Apopka works with Medek Health to create Covid-19 SafePass App

New program shares vital COVID-19 information

Thomas Metevia, Digital Content Producer, Orlando

Amanda Castro, Reporter/Anchor

Tags: Coronavirus, COVID-19, Health, Virus
photo

APOPKA, Fla. – Businesses are beginning to reopen with new restrictions and guidelines in Central Florida as phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopen Florida plan starts.

[CORONAVIRUS BRIEFING: Daily ClickOrlando.com newsletter delivered to your inbox]

To help with the daunting task of reopening, Apopka officials are partnering with Medek Health to launch the region’s first digital pass to show COVID-19 information on phones.

During a press conference Thursday, leaders demonstrated how Medek is providing vital information to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the city of Apopka will be providing the service to all area residents and businesses for free.

Stay with News 6 as we update this story.

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: