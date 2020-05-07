City of Apopka works with Medek Health to create Covid-19 SafePass App

APOPKA, Fla. – Businesses are beginning to reopen with new restrictions and guidelines in Central Florida as phase one of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopen Florida plan starts.

To help with the daunting task of reopening, Apopka officials are partnering with Medek Health to launch the region’s first digital pass to show COVID-19 information on phones.

During a press conference Thursday, leaders demonstrated how Medek is providing vital information to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

According to a news release, the city of Apopka will be providing the service to all area residents and businesses for free.

