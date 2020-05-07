Deputies search for missing Lake County teen, 1-year-old daughter
Teen has history of running away, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing 15-year-old girl and her 1-year-old daughter.
According to the Sheriff’s Office, Niviyana Pagan and her 12-month-old daughter, Milani, were last seen around 1 a.m. Monday at the girl’s home in Minneola.
Deputies said Niviyana has a history of running away and could be in the areas of Clermont or Mascotte.
Niviyana has brown hair, brown eyes and a nose ring, according to the Sheriff’s Office. She stands about 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighs around 110 pounds.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 352-343-2102.
Posted by Lake County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, May 6, 2020
