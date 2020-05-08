1 killed in house fire in Brevard County
The name of the victim has not been released at this time
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – One person was killed in a house fire on Lefever Street in Brevard County on Thursday night, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are on scene to begin the investigation with the State Fire Marshall.
The name of the victim has not been released at this time.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.