DYP: Arnold and Winnie Palmer Foundation serve Central Florida

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The last PGA Tour event to be completed was the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Orlando in early March.

Thanks to the tournament, millions of dollars went to the Palmer hospitals.

Now, in the face of the coronavirus crisis, The Arnold And Winnie Palmer Foundation is stepping in, doing its part to help those in need in Central Florida and around the country.

The Palmer Foundation has provided person protective equipment, or PPE, to Orlando Heath hospitals. It’s teamed with the Second Harvest Food Bank to help provide meal delivery to Orlando’s West Lake neighborhood.

It’s also partnered with Florida Citrus Sports to address children’s educational needs in West Lake.

Additionally, The Palmer Foundation is assisting the charities typically sponsored by the PGA Tour events that were canceled because of coronavirus.

Lastly, it’s launched a social media campaign, #LikeArnie, encouraging users to highlight everyday heroes in their community who are helping others.