Former VP Joe Biden virtually visits Orlando food bank

(Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Vice President Joe Biden virtually visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida on Thursday.

The Orlando Food Bank prepares thousands of meals for distribution each day.

The former Vice President thanked all the volunteers who are helping out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden joined Rep. Val Demings and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on the visit.

Earlier this week more than $30,000 was donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

More than 370,000 meals were distributed on Tuesday.