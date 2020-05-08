62ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

Local News

Former VP Joe Biden virtually visits Orlando food bank

Biden met with Central Florida leaders through a tablet

Jon Jankowski, Digital journalist

Tags: Orange County
Former Vice President Joe Biden virtually visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida on Thursday.
Former Vice President Joe Biden virtually visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida on Thursday. (Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Former Vice President Joe Biden virtually visited the Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida on Thursday.

The Orlando Food Bank prepares thousands of meals for distribution each day.

The former Vice President thanked all the volunteers who are helping out amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden joined Rep. Val Demings and Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings on the visit.

Earlier this week more than $30,000 was donated to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

More than 370,000 meals were distributed on Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: