Ocala man dies after car crashes into fence, hits tree, troopers say

55-year-old man pronounced dead at scene

Erin Dobrzyn, Digital Storyteller

File photo of Florida Highway Patrol cruiser (WJXT 2020)

OCALA, Fla. – A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a fence and tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers responded to the crash at Southwest 62nd Ave. Rd. in Ocala Thursday around 11 p.m., a report stated.

Investigators said a 55-year-old man died in the crash after driving through a left-hand curve in the road.

Troopers said he lost control of the car and drove into a grassy shoulder where he struck a chain-link fence.

His car overturned and collided with a large tree, a report showed.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, trooper said.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.

