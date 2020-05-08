Ocala man dies after car crashes into fence, hits tree, troopers say
55-year-old man pronounced dead at scene
OCALA, Fla. – A man is dead after he crashed his vehicle into a fence and tree, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers responded to the crash at Southwest 62nd Ave. Rd. in Ocala Thursday around 11 p.m., a report stated.
Investigators said a 55-year-old man died in the crash after driving through a left-hand curve in the road.
Troopers said he lost control of the car and drove into a grassy shoulder where he struck a chain-link fence.
His car overturned and collided with a large tree, a report showed.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Marion County Fire Rescue, trooper said.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 for updates.
