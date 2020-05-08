Ocala mayor to discuss city’s coronavirus enforcement

OCALA, Fla. – The mayor of Ocala will hold a news conference Friday to discuss the city’s position on enforcing the state’s rules concerning the coronavirus.

Ocala Mayor Kent Guinn, will speak at 11 a.m. at Ocala police headquarters.

According to a news release, Guinn will “update the public on his and local law enforcement leaders’ position related to the enforcement of ordinances set by the state. as they relate to the coronavirus.”

The news conference will be streamed live on ClickOrlando.com in the video player atop this story.