Wekiwa Springs State Park reopening to visitors Saturday

APOPKA, Fla. – With Gov. Ron DeSantis giving Florida state parks the green light to reopen during the coronavirus pandemic, Wekiwa Springs State Park announced it is ready to open to visitors starting Saturday, May 9.

The park announced the opening on Facebook and provided future visitors with social distancing guidelines it will take once it reopens.

Canoe, kayak, bicycle and standup paddleboard rentals will be open and operating through an outside service window, park officials said.

“We are in the business of serving people and assisting them to experience our natural and cultural environments,” park officials said in a Facebook post. “We wanted to reach out and let all our visitors know that we are continuing our extra safety precautions to help you have a safe and enjoyable experience.”

Park officials listed the following preventive measures it will be taking when reopening to keep its staff and visitors safe:

Frequently sanitizing surfaces

Reinforcing appropriate hygiene amongst staff

Following all guidelines recommended by the CDC

Adhering to travel bans and prohibiting employees from returning to work

Ascertaining that our vendors and suppliers are engaging in prudent preventive measures

Doing all we can to keep our employees abreast of COVID-19 developments

Parks provide ample space for visitors to remain social distance while enjoying the environment, according to park officials.

“The bottom line is that we remain acutely vigilant about this outbreak,” park officials said. “We will continue to do everything we can to protect our employees and you, while remaining ready to assist our visitors to enjoy the great outdoors of your Florida State Parks.”

YES, WE’RE OPENING THIS WEEKEND, SATURDAY, MAY 9th We are in the business of serving people and assisting them to... Posted by Wekiwa Springs State Park Nature Adventures on Thursday, May 7, 2020

To keep up with the latest news on the pandemic, subscribe to News 6′s coronavirus newsletter or go to ClickOrlando.com/coronavirus.