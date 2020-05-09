Man pulls out gun at Publix deli counter employee, Orlando police say

ORLANDO – The Orlando Police Department is seeking a man who pulled out a gun at an employee of a Publix on Saturday.

The man pulled out a gun at the deli counter of the store on 4606 South Kirkman Road following an argument with the employee, police said.

No shots were fired and nobody was injured, but the incident caused patrons and employees to flee the store, police said.

The suspect also fled, according to police.

A second man inside the store was also armed, but he drew out his weapon as protection for his life after hearing about the other armed man inside the store, police said.

After a review of store video, no charges are pending against the second armed man, police said.

If you have any information on the suspect, please reach out to the Orlando Police Department or Crimeline at 800-423-8477.