Child run over after falling from pickup truck in Osceola

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A child is recovering after being run over by a pickup truck in Osceola County, according to fire rescue officials.

A spokesman for Osceola County Fire Rescue said the child fell from the truck on Silver Lake Court around 11:45 a.m.

After the fall, one of the truck’s back wheels ran over the child’s leg, badly injuring it, according to officials.

The child was flown to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital in Orlando, where they were listed in stable condition, officials said. The child’s age and extent of their injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear how the child fell from the truck or if anyone will face charges in connection with the incident.

No other details were immediately available. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates on this story.