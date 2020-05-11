Garage fire contained in Oviedo, according to firefighters
A garage fire was contained at a home in front of Canterbury Retreat in Oviedo Sunday evening, according to the Oviedo Fire Department.
Authorities said they don’t know how the fire started, but they are currently working to confirm the exact cause.
There was a car in the garage, and the damage to the house only included smoke damage, according to the fire department.
Authorities said there were three adults home and none of them were injured.
