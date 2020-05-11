Woman dies after falling from Cocoa Beach hotel balcony, report says

COCOA BEACH – An Orlando woman died after apparently falling off of a balcony from the fourth floor of a hotel in Cocoa Beach on Sunday morning, according to Florida Today.

The incident happened at 10 a.m. at the Quality Inn and Suites, 3901 North Atlantic Avenue.

Cocoa Beach Police reported that the woman was pronounced dead by doctors at Holmes Regional Medical Center after being airlifted there from Cape Canaveral Hospital.

An investigation is ongoing.