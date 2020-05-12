1 dead, 1 in custody after Winter Garden shooting

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A man is dead and another is in custody after a fatal shooting, according to the Winter Garden Police Department.

Officers responded to a call for shots fired at 222 North St. around 1 a.m. Monday. When they arrived, officers found a man identified as Jeremy Lee, 28, had been shot, according to a news release.

Winter Garden Fire Rescue worked to save Lee’s life while he was being transported to the hospital, but he died from his injuries, the department said.

Investigators determined Michael Reginald King, 45, was a suspect in the shooting, and officers obtained a warrant for his arrest.

King was arrested the same day by the Orange County Sheriff’s Office and is being held at the county jail on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, records showed.

It was not immediately clear what led up to the violence, or if Lee and King knew each other prior to the shooting.