Florida woman driving under the influence crashes van with 4-year-old inside, deputies say

DAVENPORT, Fla. – A Florida woman is facing charges after she crashed her van with a child inside while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 27 at Legacy Park Boulevard in Davenport Tuesday, and when they arrived, they made contact with 37-year-old Karla Del Rosari Camejo Quiva, of Clermont, according to a news release.

Deputies said Quiva appeared to be impaired and noticed the odor of alcohol on her breath. A 4-year-old child was also in the vehicle but neither were injured in the crash, according to a news release.

A traffic deputy determined that Quiva exhibited signs of impairment during a field sobriety test, and she was taken to the Polk County Jail, where breath test results showed .155 and .164 blood alcohol content, according to deputies. A blood alcohol level of .08 is considered to leave a person legally impaired.

Jail records showed Quiva was charged with one count DUI and one count child neglect for endangering the child in the van at the time of the crash.