Man found dead in Zellwood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A body was found on the side of the road in Zellwood in Orange County on Tuesday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Plymouth Sorrento and Haas Roads in Orange County before 1 p.m.

Multiple sheriff’s office vehicles were seen blocking off the area as investigators canvassed the area where the man was found dead. The medical examiner was called to the area to assist.

Investigators did not say how long the body was there. The name of the man has not been released at this time.

This is a developing story, check back with clickorlando.com for updates.