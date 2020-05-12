No charges filed for man wearing KKK hood at grocery store

SAN DIEGO – No charges will be filed against a man who walked into a California grocery store wearing a Ku Klux Klan hood.

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Office announced the decision Monday.

In early May, the man entered a Southern California grocery store wearing the offensive headdress.

The man told authorities the hood was not intended as a racial statement. He said he was frustrated with being told what he could and could not do because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Authorities determined there was not enough evidence to charge him with a crime.

