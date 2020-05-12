WATCH LIVE: Sheriff shares update on deputy-involved shooting in Deltona

DELTONA, Fla. – The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said no investigators were injured in a deputy-involved shooting in Deltona on Tuesday.

The shooting happened in the area of the 500 block of Haversham Road.

This is just south of Saxon Boulevard and just east of Interstate 4.

Deputies said Sheriff Mike Chitwood will share an update on the incident at 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

This is a developing story, we will update this story as more information becomes available.