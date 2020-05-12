Orlando police: Murder suspects cause fatal crash after pursuit, killing innocent woman

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two suspects wanted in connection with a Daytona Beach homicide investigation caused a fatal crash in Orlando Tuesday while attempting to avoid officers after an authorized pursuit, according to Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolon.

Rolon said officers became aware Tuesday that the vehicle connected to the Daytona Beach homicide was detected by a license plate reader in the Orlando area Monday night. Then Tuesday morning, an officer saw the car in the area of John Young Parkway and L.B. McLeod Road.

Initially, officers chose to follow the car but not pursue it, according to the chief. Stop sticks were deployed but the suspect vehicle avoided it and sped off, Rolon said.

At some point, the suspects drove onto Rio Grande Avenue. That’s when Rolon said the suspects crashed into a car, killing an innocent woman in her 70s.

“It was definitely an approved pursuit. Initially (officers) were following the car when they put the stop sticks down, the vehicle began to elude the officers, that’s when the pursuit began. When they got on this road, the officers noticed that they were driving very recklessly,” Rolon said. “It is our job, obviously, to monitor the conditions and see if the chase is worthy of the capture. In this case they thought, ‘you know what, let’s back up a little bit’ but as the car was driving on Rio Grande, a car came out of one of the side streets, unsuspecting that the car was coming at a high rate of speed, and as (the suspects) tried to avoid that car, they crashed into another person.”

The woman driving that vehicle died at an area hospital. The two suspects were also taken to a hospital to receive treatment. Their identities and the extent of their injuries have not been released.

Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Kim Montes said troopers are investigating the fatal crash. She said at this point, it’s too early to know how fast the suspect was driving.

“Those types of collisions when you get impacted nearly head-on or to the side, cars can overturn fairly easily," Montes said.

Rolon blamed the murder suspects for causing the fatal crash and taking an innocent woman’s life.

“Ultimately the fault here is the driver of that car who refused to stop and obey a lawful command to do so. That individual ultimately is responsible for the death of another person, an innocent person, who had nothing to do with it,” Rolon said.

Daytona Beach police plan to provide an update at 3 p.m. Tuesday to discuss the homicide investigation. That news conference will be streamed live in the media player at the top of this story.