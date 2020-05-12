Record drop in Orange County tourist tax

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A major player in the hotel industry tells News 6 he’s being proactive when it comes to getting the tourism numbers back up.

Harris Rosen, President of Rosen Hotels & Resorts, said, he has already ordered six temperature screening systems for his hotels.

“There is a device that’s being sold now that is kind of like a thermometer, only it’s like a metal detector; you walk under it,” said Rosen.

He added, the technology can screen up to 70 people per minute.

“If every hotel, if every business, had a screening of their associates and their employees, and screening of their customers, it would be such a wonderful, wonderful, wonderful opportunity to see that curve and that tourist tax revenue begin to go up,” said Rosen.

Rosen said if everyone is being screened, he’d like to see everything open.

Rosen also said timing will be a determining factor in whether the tourism industry is able to recover.

“If we open quickly it’ll bounce back, people want to come to Orlando,” said Rosen.

He said he’s hopeful, and in the meantime, is working to find solutions, adding, “We can’t give up, we have to keep trying; we can’t just sit back and say ‘let’s hope and pray for a better day,’ let’s be proactive.”