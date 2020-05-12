Shooting between vehicles causes closure of Pine Hills Road, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The northbound lanes of Pine Hills Road are shut down at Clarcona-Ocoee Road Tuesday evening as Orange County deputies investigate a shooting between two vehicles.

Deputies said a call about a shooting came in shortly after 4 p.m. in the area of Lee Road and Orange Blossom Trail.

That crime scene and the incident at Pine Hills Road are both connected, according to a news release.

Authorities said the occupants of two vehicles fired at each other, causing injuries to two people in one of the vehicles who have since been transported to an area hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No information was available on the second vehicle involved or its occupants.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.