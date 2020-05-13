1 person is dead after fatal crash in Volusia County
Identification of deceased yet to be released
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead after a fatal crash in Volusia County Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. on North Woodland Boulevard and Williamsburg Road. Florida Highway Patrol troopers say two vehicles were involved.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators have not released any other details.
